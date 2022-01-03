Advertise with Us
Boy with rare disorder uses mouth to draw picture of Bills quarterback Josh Allen

By Ryan Arbogast
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) – An 11-year-old in New York is not letting a rare disorder stop him from having fun or being creative.

Graysen Ripic may not be able to use his arms or legs, but he has life figured out.

Combining his passion for art and the Buffalo Bills, he used his mouth to draw a picture of quarterback Josh Allen – his favorite player.

“I draw with my mouth,” Graysen explained. “I use a short pencil or a long pencil in art class – and I got a coloring page for Josh.

Graysen Ripic uses his mouth to draw.
Graysen Ripic uses his mouth to draw.(CNN Newsource)

After some major surgeries, Graysen also decked out his casts in the Bills red, white and blue.

“Every time we would go anywhere people would say, ‘Go Bills!’ It was his little ability to express himself with a cast that’s not very nice,” Graysen’s mother, Jeanni Midolo, said.

Graysen’s teacher was so impressed and put his art on Facebook. That’s when the Bills Mafia took over.

A generous donation from the Bellreng Towing Company made it possible for Graysen to go to the Bills matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17.

“He’s always told us if can get some robotic arms, he wants to play in the NFL,” Midolo said.

Copyright 2022 WKBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

