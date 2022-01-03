Bluff City Life: Thursday, 30 Dec
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
“Hamilton” in Memphis
Edred Utomi | Alexander Hamilton, in “Hamilton” at Orpheum Theatre | instagram.com/edredutomi | orpheum-memphis.com
7-Year-Old Brooklyn Wins PETA Award for Birthday Wish
Brooklyn Murray asks friends to give her items for animals in the Humane Society instead of presents. Her and her mom donate the truck load of donations to the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County and soon after, PETA Kids awards her with the Hero to Animals Award.
Build Your Own Charcuterie Board
Pet Safety Facts for the Holidays
Dorcus Martin | Customer Service Assistant for Hollywood Feed | hollywoodfeed.com
New Year’s Eve Watch Night Event
Rev. Dr. Ronnie C. King | Pastor of Grace M.B. Church
Homemade Pasta & Red Sauce
Home for the Holidays Cocktail
Ben Gullett | Food and Drink Enthusiast
2022 Job Market Predictions
Angela Copeland | Vice President of Marketing for Recruiter.com Group, INC | recruiter.com
