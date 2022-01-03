Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Thursday, 30 Dec

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

“Hamilton” in Memphis

Edred Utomi | Alexander Hamilton, in “Hamilton” at Orpheum Theatre | instagram.com/edredutomi | orpheum-memphis.com

7-Year-Old Brooklyn Wins PETA Award for Birthday Wish

Brooklyn Murray asks friends to give her items for animals in the Humane Society instead of presents. Her and her mom donate the truck load of donations to the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County and soon after, PETA Kids awards her with the Hero to Animals Award.

Build Your Own Charcuterie Board

Pet Safety Facts for the Holidays

Dorcus Martin | Customer Service Assistant for Hollywood Feed | hollywoodfeed.com

New Year’s Eve Watch Night Event

Rev. Dr. Ronnie C. King | Pastor of Grace M.B. Church

Homemade Pasta & Red Sauce

Home for the Holidays Cocktail

Ben Gullett | Food and Drink Enthusiast

2022 Job Market Predictions

Angela Copeland | Vice President of Marketing for Recruiter.com Group, INC | recruiter.com

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Midsouth through 10pm.
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect Sunday
Germantown now requiring masks in classrooms
Omicron leads to changes as students return from holiday break
Storm damage in the Bluff City
Strong winds bring down trees, damage homes in Memphis
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/2/22
Shelby County COVID-19 test positivity rate triples, sets record high for pandemic
Storm damage near Perkins and Mendenhall
Storm Damage: Trees, power lines down in Memphis

Latest News

“Hamilton” in Memphis
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 30 Dec pt. 1 of 8
7-Year-Old Brooklyn Wins PETA Award for Birthday Wish
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 30 Dec pt. 2 of 8
Build Your Own Charcuterie Board
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 30 Dec pt. 3 of 8
Pet Safety Facts for the Holidays
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 30 Dec pt. 4 of 8