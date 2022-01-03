Active COVID-19 cases top 19K in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Active COVID-19 cases are above 19,000 in Shelby County as of Monday morning with 547 newly confirmed cases and no additional deaths.

There are also 90 new pediatric virus cases and of the 19,166 active cases, over 3,600 of them are among children.

The Shelby County Health Department says within the last 14 days, 3,651 people have been contact traced to COVID-19.

Since the pandemic, the county has seen over 173,000 cases of the virus with a death toll of 2,698.

Health officials are attributing the rising numbers to the rapid transmission of the omicron variant.

The lastest weekly test positivity rate reflects that sentiments jumping from 8.7% to 25.8% for the week of Christmas.

Shelby County Weekly Test Positivity Rate (SCHD)

Shelby County is averaging 1,980 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 77.3% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

541,287 total people vaccinated

1,141,086 total vaccinations administered

13,858 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

