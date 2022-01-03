3 children critically injured in 5-car crash at I-55 and Shelby Dr.
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three children were critically injured in a five-car crash in Memphis Monday evening.
The accident happened at I-55 and Shelby Drive. The children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment.
The accident remains under investigation.
