3 children critically injured in 5-car crash at I-55 and Shelby Dr.

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three children were critically injured in a five-car crash in Memphis Monday evening.

The accident happened at I-55 and Shelby Drive. The children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation.

Stay with Action News 5 on air and online for more details as they become available.

