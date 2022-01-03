3 children critically injured in 5-car crash at I-55 and Shelby Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three children were critically injured in a five-car crash in Memphis Monday evening.

The accident happened at I-55 and Shelby Drive. The children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation.

Officers are on the scene of a five-car crash with injuries at I-55 and Shelby Drive. Three juveniles have been xported to LeBonheur critical from the scene. This is an ongoing crash investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 3, 2022

