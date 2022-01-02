Woman shot on Old Austin Peay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Old Austin Peay Saturday evening.

Officers say one woman was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect available at this time in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.