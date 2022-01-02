Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman shot on Old Austin Peay

Woman shot on Old Austin Peay
Woman shot on Old Austin Peay(GRAY-TV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Old Austin Peay Saturday evening.

Officers say one woman was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect available at this time in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Stormy start to 2022, severe storms possible
New Shelby County health order to take effect in new year
COVID test
School changes underway amid COVID-19 surge in Shelby County
Train, car crash at Mendenhall and Poplar
1 injured after train, vehicle collide near Poplar Ave.
Fatal two-car crash on Sam Cooper
1 dead, 1 injured in crash near flyover on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

COVID-19 surge in the Mid-south
COVID-19 surge in the Mid-south
Storm Damage: Trees, power lines down in Memphis
Storm Damage: Trees, power lines down in Memphis
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
One adult and one child shot on South Perkins
One adult and one child shot on South Perkins