Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Snow possible through evening followed by clearing & cold tonight

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -What a start to 2022! From highs in the upper 70s yesterday to snow today. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 10 PM for areas along east of the Mississippi River. Snow totals will be a dusting to an inch on grassy and elevated surfaces and some light accumulations of sleet will be possible. So far there have been no major issues on the roads but a few slicks spots can’t be ruled out especially on bridges and overpasses and with temperatures dropping into the low 20s overnight.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing & cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s along with northwest at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs near 40 and light northwest winds.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the mid 20s and light winds.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 50 and lows in the upper 30s. On Wednesday, skies will start partly cloudy and highs will climb into the low 50s. By Wednesday night our next system will arrive and clouds will thicken and we could see a wintry mix by Wednesday night and lows near 30. Thursday there is a chance of rain or snow early with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Friday will be dry but cold with highs only in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Warmer for the weekend but there will be more clouds and chances for showers both days with highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A neighborhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, was the site of a fatal shooting late Friday night....
3 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Mississippi
Storm damage near Perkins and Mendenhall
Storm Damage: Trees, power lines down in Memphis
COVID test
School changes underway amid COVID-19 surge in Shelby County
New Shelby County health order to take effect in new year
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Stormy start to 2022, severe storms possible

Latest News

Black ice is dangerous because of its transparency, meaning we’re less likely to see it,...
Breakdown: The ice in my drink is white, so why is Black Ice on the roadways clear and difficult to see?
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Midsouth through 10pm.
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect Sunday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING
Say it ain’t SNOW?! The Mid-South is under a Winter Weather Advisory today following yesterday’s thunderstorms
1/2/2022
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 2, 2022