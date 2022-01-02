Snow possible through evening followed by clearing & cold tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -What a start to 2022! From highs in the upper 70s yesterday to snow today. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 10 PM for areas along east of the Mississippi River. Snow totals will be a dusting to an inch on grassy and elevated surfaces and some light accumulations of sleet will be possible. So far there have been no major issues on the roads but a few slicks spots can’t be ruled out especially on bridges and overpasses and with temperatures dropping into the low 20s overnight.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing & cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s along with northwest at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs near 40 and light northwest winds.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the mid 20s and light winds.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 50 and lows in the upper 30s. On Wednesday, skies will start partly cloudy and highs will climb into the low 50s. By Wednesday night our next system will arrive and clouds will thicken and we could see a wintry mix by Wednesday night and lows near 30. Thursday there is a chance of rain or snow early with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Friday will be dry but cold with highs only in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Warmer for the weekend but there will be more clouds and chances for showers both days with highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.