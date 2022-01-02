Shelby County COVID-19 test positivity rate triples, sets record high for pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 test positivity rate skyrocketed, tripling from the previous week and setting a new record high for the almost two year long pandemic.

The Shelby County Health Department reports the test positivity rate as 25.8% for the week ending in December 25. This is up from 8.7% the previous week.

Along side the spike in the positivity rate, a spike in new cases lead Shelby County into the new year.

SCHD reports 3,394 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 172,627 and 2,698 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 2,047 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 18,970 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 3,657 of them are pediatric cases.

Shelby County is averaging 2,035 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 77.3% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

541,053 total people vaccinated

1,140,060 total vaccinations administered

14,245 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

