Shelby County COVID-19 test positivity rate triples, sets record high for pandemic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 test positivity rate skyrocketed, tripling from the previous week and setting a new record high for the almost two year long pandemic.
The Shelby County Health Department reports the test positivity rate as 25.8% for the week ending in December 25. This is up from 8.7% the previous week.
Along side the spike in the positivity rate, a spike in new cases lead Shelby County into the new year.
SCHD reports 3,394 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death over the last 24 hours.
This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 172,627 and 2,698 deaths since the pandemic began.
SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 2,047 cases per day for the last seven days.
There are currently 18,970 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 3,657 of them are pediatric cases.
Shelby County is averaging 2,035 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 77.3% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.
Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:
- 541,053 total people vaccinated
- 1,140,060 total vaccinations administered
- 14,245 vaccinations reported within the last seven days
More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.