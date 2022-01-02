Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County COVID-19 test positivity rate triples, sets record high for pandemic

SCHD COVID-19 data 1/2/22
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/2/22(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 test positivity rate skyrocketed, tripling from the previous week and setting a new record high for the almost two year long pandemic.

The Shelby County Health Department reports the test positivity rate as 25.8% for the week ending in December 25. This is up from 8.7% the previous week.

Along side the spike in the positivity rate, a spike in new cases lead Shelby County into the new year.

SCHD reports 3,394 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 172,627 and 2,698 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 2,047 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 18,970 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 3,657 of them are pediatric cases.

Shelby County is averaging 2,035 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 77.3% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 541,053 total people vaccinated
  • 1,140,060 total vaccinations administered
  • 14,245 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A neighborhood in Gulfport, Mississippi, was the site of a fatal shooting late Friday night....
3 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Mississippi
Storm damage near Perkins and Mendenhall
Storm Damage: Trees, power lines down in Memphis
COVID test
School changes underway amid COVID-19 surge in Shelby County
New Shelby County health order to take effect in new year
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Stormy start to 2022, severe storms possible

Latest News

Experts worry that the increasing number of sick people will lead to economic disruption,...
US rings in new year as omicron cases surge
COVID-19 surge in the Mid-south
COVID-19 surge in the Mid-south
COVID-19 surge in the Mid-South
COVID-19 surge in the Mid-South
COVID-19 testing line in Shelby County
New year starts with 16,000 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County