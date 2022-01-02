Advertise with Us
Say it ain’t SNOW?! The Mid-South is under a Winter Weather Advisory today

By Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After thunderstorms and a record high of 79° yesterday, the Mid-South is under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 9 AM - 9 PM for areas along and east of the Mississippi River. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and some light accumulations of sleet will be possible. Much this should melt on contact as the ground will retain heat from yesterday, but nonetheless plan on slippery road conditions.

TODAY: Temperatures in the the 40s for some in the morning, but falling to the 30s area wide by the afternoon with a wind chill in the 20s with snow flurries.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing & cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s along with winds north at 10-15 mph.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure in place will give us a stretch of dry weather Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will be some 15 degrees below normal on Sunday before returning to near normal on Tuesday and then getting above normal next Wednesday. Another big cold blast will arrive by Thursday night into Friday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

