First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ve had some extreme weather this New Year’s weekend.

From record high temperatures and severe thunderstorms yesterday (Jan 1) to snow on the radar this morning (Jan 2)!!

A strong upper level disturbance will bring a wintry mix and light snow to the Mid-South this morning and afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM for areas along and east of the Mississippi River.

Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and some light accumulations of sleet will be possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Jan 2, 2022 - Models are in good agreement on a wintry mix developing by mid-morning and then switching over to light snow. Light accumulations are possible on grassy and elevated surfaces. (WMC)

Much this should melt on contact as the ground will retain heat from yesterday (and days passed), but nonetheless plan on slippery road conditions.

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

