Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An escaped inmate from Mississippi has been taken into custody in West Memphis.

According to the Ackerman Police Department, the inmate, Andrew Emerick was a part of the Choctaw County work program and was serving time for selling drugs.

He was taken into custody by the US Marshal Task Force and MDOC SRT Sunday afternoon.

