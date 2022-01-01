Trees, power lines down across the Mid-South
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reports are coming in of downed trees and power lines across the Mid-South from strong winds.
MLGW advises everyone to stay alert and stay away from downed electrical wires caused by severe weather.
If you do see downed power lines, keep your distance and call MLGW’s emergency hotline at 528-4465.
According to West Memphis Utilities, there is a power outage in West Memphis as well. WMU advises that repairs to damages are estimated to take around two hours, and they ask that everyone remain patient while they work to fix the issue.
