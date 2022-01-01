Trees, power lines down across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reports are coming in of downed trees and power lines across the Mid-South from strong winds.

MLGW advises everyone to stay alert and stay away from downed electrical wires caused by severe weather.

If you do see downed power lines, keep your distance and call MLGW’s emergency hotline at 528-4465.

Significant damage near Avon/Chickasaw in E. Memphis. Large tree uprooted, metal basketball pole snapped, and power pole snapped with wires down. 📷: @reesescup222 @NWSMemphis #memstorm pic.twitter.com/IvdLJBjVy8 — MemphisWeather.net (@memphisweather1) January 1, 2022

According to West Memphis Utilities, there is a power outage in West Memphis as well. WMU advises that repairs to damages are estimated to take around two hours, and they ask that everyone remain patient while they work to fix the issue.

