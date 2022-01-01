Teen dies in New Year’s Eve shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen is dead following a shooting in Memphis on New Year’s Eve.

The shooting happened on Castle Heights Drive and claimed the life of a 17-year-old male.

Memphis police say the victim was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he died. His identity has not been released.

No suspect information has been given. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 7:19pm, officers responded to a shooting at Castle Heights Cove/Castle Heights Drive where they located a male victim shot. The victim was xported to LeBonheur critical. There is no suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 1, 2022

