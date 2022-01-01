Suspect in custody after allegedly stealing car in Memphis with 2 children inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a car with two children inside in Memphis.

Memphis police responded an auto theft report on Gascony where a woman says a man took her car with her two children inside. The children are 6 weeks and 3 years old.

Officers located the vehicle at Kirby and Winchester after it had been involved in a car crash. The children and the suspect were transported to Baptist East.

The suspect is also in custody. Police say no charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

