Storms for some areas tonight and the main round for everyone Saturday afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers and storms will form in west TN and northeast AR as a warm front moves north across the area from 10 PM to 3 AM tonight. Many areas in north MS will remain dry. A few severe storms are possible along the front, but the threat is low at this time. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through 6 PM Saturday for rain totals of 1-3″ in west TN and northeast AR.

NEW YEAR’S DAY STORMS: The cold front will move through on Saturday with more thunderstorms that could produce severe weather as well as heavy rainfall. The main threat is high wind gusts, but a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. The time frame for storms will be between 1 PM and 7 PM. Saturday night will be windy and colder with lows in the 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY COLD BLAST: Sunday will be mostly cloudy with passing flurries or a stray snow shower. Highs will only reach the low to mid 30s. It will be windy at times.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure in place will give us a stretch of dry weather Sunday through next Wednesday. Temperatures will be some 15 degrees below normal on Sunday before returning to near normal on Tuesday and then getting above normal next Wednesday. Another big cold blast will arrive by Thursday night into Friday.

