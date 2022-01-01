SCSO investigates shooting of alleged burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Officer is conducting an investigation after a shooting on Archstone Drive in Cordova.

SCSO says an apparent burglar was shot and found dead near the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

SCSO detectives are conducting a death investigation of the shooting of an apparent burglar at approximately 3:30 am this morning at the 1400 block of Archstone Drive in Cordova. An individual was found deceased near the scene. This is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/RjufoViuAe — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 1, 2022

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.