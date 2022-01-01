SCSO investigates shooting of alleged burglar
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Officer is conducting an investigation after a shooting on Archstone Drive in Cordova.
SCSO says an apparent burglar was shot and found dead near the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.