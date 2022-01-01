One adult and one child shot on South Perkins
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Policer responded to a shooting on South Perkins Saturday afternoon.
Police say that two people were found shot and both were taken to hospitals in critical condition, one was taken to ROH and the other was taken to LeBonheur.
Officers have detained one person on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
