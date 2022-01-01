New Year’s Eve celebration underway on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With less than two hours left in 2021, the party has started on Beale Street as locals and tourists wait to ring in the New Year.

The most visited tourist attraction in Tennessee is the place to be on New Year’s Eve with warm temps and no rain so far.

As people prepare to say farewell to 2021, the resolutions they’re making aren’t about losing weight or saving money. For many, 2022 will be all about living it up.

At B.B. Kings on Beale, singer Angela Northern and the band, Diversity, hope 2022 hits all the right notes.

”Honestly, it’s just awesome being able to be here as opposed to being shut down, you know?” said Northern “Especially for artists, it was a pretty big tote. We took a pretty big hit with the pandemic.”

B.B. King’s Blues Club lost its founder, Tommy Peters, to COVID this year. This New Year’s Eve celebration is bittersweet.

”It’s been hard, but it’s business as usual and that’s what he would want,” said one B.B. King’s employee. “This is his baby and we have to look after it to make sure it’s business as usual and that we keep his legacy alive.”

Living life to the fullest is why Dianna Flatt from Dyersburg and her boyfriend Jim Meredith brought the family to Memphis to ring in the new year.

”Just to have fun with this guy. We just got together,” Flatt said.

“Live long and prosper. There you go,” Meredith said.

Helen and Corey Nelms from Blytheville, Arkansas have New Year’s resolutions that resonate with all of us.

”What I won’t miss? The COVID. COVID-19 needs to go,” said Helen Nelms.

“I’m just carefree,” Corey Nelms said. “I just like to live life and enjoy it. We have time together. We don’t have any kids at home, so we just try to get out as much as possible and enjoy life.”

The Nelms plan to mask up in the crowd, though it’s not required on Beale Street. Social distancing is suggested.

The biggest party of the year in the Bluff City is in full swing Revelers are optimistic that the new year will bring love, laughter, and healthier days ahead.

SOT 23:40:43-49 (ANGELA NORTHERN SOT)

”My New Year’s resolution is to keep pushing and do good because if I do good, it’s going to come back to me,” Northern said.

THere is no cover charge to get onto Beale. The disco ball rises at midnight.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.