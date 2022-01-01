Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mid-South churches going virtual as COVID-19 cases rise

By Kelli Cook
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Quite a few New Year’s Eve plans were canceled or altered due to the spread of the omicron variant, including some watch night services.

The leader of one of the largest houses of worship in Memphis says due to the seriousness of what’s happening right now, it’s more important than ever to continue in-person worship.

In the Jewish faith, Friday night is the Sabbath, but when the sabbath falls on New Year’s Eve, Rabbi Micah Greenstein of Temple Israel says you would think it’s the Jewish version of Christmas and Easter. He says there was high interest in this service at Temple Israel and for good reason.

“But because of this momentous turning point from 2021 to 2022 and because omicron came out of nowhere, I’ve been receiving more calls from people looking forward to this Sabbath as if it were a major holiday,” Greenstein said.

Only a handful of people were in attendance with strict COVID guidelines, including proof of vaccination and mandatory masking.

Like so many churches in the age of the pandemic, the synagogue depends heavily on their expanded media team for the hundreds, at times thousands, more who tune in to the live stream.

“I think it’s been the same year whether you’re at Temple Israel or any other church or mosque. People need hope,” Greenstein said.

Churches, like so many other institutions, are trying to maneuver around a rapid COVID case count.

On the day of this service, Over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

Greenstein says faith leaders play a large part in the fight against COVID. Church, health, and other leaders from the Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faith are members of the Memphis Clergy COVID Response Team. Plus, many in the faith-based community serve as vaccination and testing pods.

Greenstein says it’s also important to offer a place of in-person worship even in a world where virtual services are now the new normal.

“Worship by definition requires the energy of human connection of people in the same space and there’s no substitute for that,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Walgreens shooting victim identified: Juanita Washington
Memphis dance academy administrator identified as woman shot to death at Walgreens
Woman arrested, charged after hair appointment leads to shooting in Memphis
Woman arrested, charged after hair appointment leads to shooting in Memphis
Woman dies after shooting at Walgreens in Memphis
Train, car crash at Mendenhall and Poplar
1 injured after train, vehicle collide near Poplar Ave.
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Stormy start to 2022, severe storms possible

Latest News

TSU delays start of spring semester due to COVID-19
TSU delays start of spring semester due to COVID-19
Suspect in custody after allegedly stealing car in Memphis with 2 children inside
Suspect in custody after allegedly stealing car in Memphis with 2 children inside
Man dies in New Year’s Eve shooting in Memphis
New Year’s Eve celebration underway on Beale Street
New Year’s Eve celebration underway on Beale Street