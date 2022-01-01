Man dies in New Year’s Eve shooting in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead following a shooting in Memphis on New Year’s Eve.
The shooting happened on Baroness. Memphis police responded to the scene at 6:12 p.m. where they located the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
