Man dies in New Year’s Eve shooting in Memphis

(Storyblocks)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead following a shooting in Memphis on New Year’s Eve.

The shooting happened on Baroness. Memphis police responded to the scene at 6:12 p.m. where they located the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

