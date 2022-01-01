Gains reported from investments in Greater Memphis amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis made money moves in 2021.

“In 2021, we secured commitments for nearly 11,000 new entertain jobs and nearly $6.8 billion dollars of investments,” said Ryan Poe, director of communications for the Greater Memphis Chamber.

Poe added the investments brought immediate jobs to the greater Memphis area that pay an average salary of $50,000.

At the top of 2021′s economic announcements is Ford’s massive electric vehicle plant, Blue Oval City, which will be in Haywood County and will bring in close to 6,000 jobs when completed in 2024.

“This was our best year ever and it’s a year in which our whole nation is still reeling from a pandemic. So, I think that just goes to show the strength of Memphis and how unique our city is,” Poe said.

The Chamber has a goal of increasing STEM graduates and adding 50,000 new jobs to the economy over the next decade.

Going forward, Poe said filling positions will be a great opportunity for many but may also be a challenge.

“The Chamber can bring in companies all day long but we need to have the workforce ready to get those jobs and to staff those jobs,” Poe said.

