First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms will impact the Mid-South today

By Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:03 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) of severe weather exists for the Mid-South today. A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 7 AM for northwest TN and northeast AR. Scattered showers and storms will continue in northwest TN and northeast AR as a warm front moves north across the area through this morning. A few severe storms are likely, mainly for wind and hail. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph.

FLOOD WATCH is in effect through 6 PM Saturday for rain totals of 1-3″ in west TN and northeast AR.

NEW YEAR’S DAY STORMS: The cold front will move through later today with more thunderstorms that could produce severe weather as well as heavy rainfall. The main threat is high wind gusts, but a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. The time frame for storms will be between 12 PM and 7 PM. Saturday night will be windy and colder with lows in the 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY COLD BLAST: Sunday will be mostly cloudy with passing flurries or a stray snow shower. Highs will only reach the low to mid 30s. It will be windy at times.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure in place will give us a stretch of dry weather Sunday through next Wednesday. Temperatures will be some 15 degrees below normal on Sunday before returning to near normal on Tuesday and then getting above normal next Wednesday. Another big cold blast will arrive by Thursday night into Friday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

