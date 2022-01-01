First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms remain possible through evening for some

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We are starting the New Year with a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as more showers and storms will develop through this evening along a cold front. The threat of severe weather is decreasing for most of west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas but the threat of strong to severe storms will remain in place for north Mississippi.

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 8 PM for most of north Mississippi and for Hardeman, & McNairy counties in west Tennessee until 6 PM.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through 6 PM for rain totals of 1-3″ in west TN and northeast AR.

A WIND ADVISORY in in effect for portions of west Tennessee and north Mississippi until 6 PM with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

NEW YEAR’S DAY STORMS: The cold front will move through later today with more thunderstorms that could produce severe weather as well as heavy rainfall. The main threat is high wind gusts, but a spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. The time frame for storms will be until 7 PM. Saturday night will be windy and colder with lows in the 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY COLD BLAST: Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers this morning and into the early afternoon. Little to no accumulation expected. Highs will only reach the low to mid 30s. It will be windy at times.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure in place will give us a stretch of dry weather Sunday through next Wednesday. Temperatures will be some 15 degrees below normal on Sunday before returning to near normal on Tuesday and then getting above normal next Wednesday. Another big cold blast will arrive by Thursday night into Friday.

