Disposing of your Christmas tree and giving back focus of program

There are a couple of options when you are done with your Christmas tree.
By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Every tree counts, Christmas tree, that is.

As it nears that time to take down those Christmas trees we looked into ways to keep them in use and make sure they are disposed of correctly.

Some people save their Christmas trees for next year or simply throw them out.

Whether it’s fake or real, each type of Christmas tree has a place to go if you want to get rid of it.

“For the first three to two weeks in January, we will be picking up Christmas trees,” said Cindy Schweitzer, Jonesboro sanitation supervisor.

She said live Christmas trees can be placed on the street, with no ornaments or lights.

The artificial trees should be taken to Legacy Landfill.

“Then, they end up in the burner and we are not allowed to put anything but live waste into the burner,” she said.

But, if you want another option that gives back to the environment, some people in the area and state use the trees as a fish covering.

“You can take it to many of our boat launch ramps at our lakes around the state,” said Jay Townsend, Chief of Public Affairs for the US Army Corps of Engineers.

The US Army Corps of Engineers and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission use them to help grow the aquatic life in the state.

“It’s a great way to just create some cover for the fish,” said Townsend. “Then when you finished that fish covering you can go back and fish it from time to time and probably find some good luck.”

Trees that are taken to lakes and reservoirs also should not have lights, ornaments, or tinsel on them.

To donate, take your old Christmas tree to any of the following locations:

  • Norfork: Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp.
  • Bull Shoals: Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp.
  • Beaver Lake: Boat ramps at Highway 12 bridge, Monte Ne and Don Roufa.
  • Millwood Lake: Cottonshed Park, White Cliffs, Millwood State Park.
  • Dierks Lake: Jefferson Ridge Park, South ramp.
  • DeQueen Lake: Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp.
  • Gilham Lake: Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

