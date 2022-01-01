2,762 new cases in Shelby County, active cases top 16K

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 2,762 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 169,233 and 2,698 deaths since the pandemic began.

The current seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise. SCHD reports over 1,000 cases per day for the last seven days, the highest it’s been in recent weeks.

There are currently 16,000 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 3,171 of them are pediatric cases.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate for the week ending in Dec. 25 is 25.5% just a major increase from the prior week’s 8.7%.

Shelby County is averaging over 1,000 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 76.1% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

540,471 total people vaccinated



1,137,494 total vaccinations administered



11,721 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

