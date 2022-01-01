Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

2,762 new cases in Shelby County, active cases top 16K

(generic)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 2,762 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 169,233 and 2,698 deaths since the pandemic began.

The current seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise. SCHD reports over 1,000 cases per day for the last seven days, the highest it’s been in recent weeks.

There are currently 16,000 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 3,171 of them are pediatric cases.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate for the week ending in Dec. 25 is 25.5% just a major increase from the prior week’s 8.7%.

Shelby County is averaging over 1,000 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 76.1% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 540,471 total people vaccinated
  • 1,137,494 total vaccinations administered
  • 11,721 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Train, car crash at Mendenhall and Poplar
1 injured after train, vehicle collide near Poplar Ave.
New Shelby County health order to take effect in new year
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Stormy start to 2022, severe storms possible
Woman arrested, charged after hair appointment leads to shooting in Memphis
Woman arrested, charged after hair appointment leads to shooting in Memphis
Fatal two-car crash on Sam Cooper
1 dead, 1 injured in crash near flyover on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

TSU delays start of spring semester due to COVID-19
TSU delays start of spring semester due to COVID-19
School changes underway amid COVID-19 surge in Shelby County
School changes underway amid COVID-19 surge in Shelby County
New Shelby County health order to take effect in new year
New Shelby County health order to take effect in new year
School changes underway amid COVID-19 surge in Shelby County
School changes underway amid COVID-19 surge in Shelby County