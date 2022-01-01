2022 Ski Freeze canceled due to threat of severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2022 Ski Freeze to benefit the Dream Factory has been canceled due to the threat of severe storms today.

The Dream Factory of Memphis is a 100% volunteer, 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to granting dreams to critically and chronically ill children aged 3-18 in the Mid-South.

Proceeds from this year will go to Grant Thomas’ Dream.

Thomas L is a 15-year-old from Germantown, TN diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and is G-Tube dependent. His favorite Disney character is Mickey Mouse, and his dream is to travel to Orlando in 2022 to meet Mickey in person. Here is a heartfelt note from his mom Cindy, so you can get to know him better. “I adopted him from China when he was 16 months old. His paperwork indicated that he was found on the street wrapped in a blanket weighing a couple of pounds. He weighed 9 pounds when he was placed in my arms and was very sick. I took him to hospitals all over country to figure out why he wouldn’t eat. His cerebral palsy affects his gait a little and swallowing but no one was able to figure out why he wouldn’t eat at all. The Drs called it failure to thrive. At age 2, a G-tube was placed. He has thrived ever since. He likes to “play” basketball with his three older siblings and tries to sing to Les Mis. He is limited verbally but can hum the entirety of some songs!”

If you’d like to help the Dream Factory make another dream come true, click here to donate.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.