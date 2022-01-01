Advertise with Us
2-year-old critically injured in New Year’s Eve shooting

(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 2-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after she was shot on New Year’s Eve.

Memphis police say the shots were fired around 11:26 p.m. Friday night on Vernon Street.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any details regarding this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

