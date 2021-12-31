Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman who tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight quarantines in bathroom

A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing...
A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing positive for COVID-19 mid-flight.(Source: Marisa Fotieo/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing positive for COVID-19 mid-flight.

Marisa Fotieo was flying to Iceland on Dec. 19 with her brother and dad.

She said she took two PCR tests and about five rapid tests before the flight, all of them negative.

When she started to feel a sore throat on the flight, she took another test and it was positive.

Fotieo said the flight was full, so there was no way to rearrange seating so she could be distanced from others.

She said a flight attendant asked if she would stay in the bathroom, and she gladly agreed to protect others on the flight.

After the flight touched down in Iceland, Fotieo was shuttled to a Red Cross hotel where she started her 10 days of isolation.

During that time, she got gifts, a tree and a card from the flight attendants.

Fotieo documented the bathroom isolation in a TikTok video that’s been viewed more than 4 million times.

Icelandair was contacted Thursday for comment but hasn’t responded yet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens shooting victim identified: Juanita Washington
Memphis dance academy administrator identified as woman shot to death at Walgreens
Woman dies after shooting at Walgreens in Memphis
Shelby County Health Department announces effective date for new health order
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Dec. 30
Shelby County sees record-breaking daily case increase of more than 2.2K cases
Woman arrested, charged after hair appointment leads to shooting in Memphis
Woman arrested, charged after hair appointment leads to shooting in Memphis

Latest News

Shelby County COVID-19 cases - Dec. 31
3K new cases: Shelby County reports record-breaking daily increase second day in a row
Take a look at all the major stories of 2021.
2021 year in review
Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the Germantown neighborhood and found a...
Over 65 shots fired on busy Philadelphia street; 6 wounded
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Wildfires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado; thousands flee