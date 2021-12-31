Woman arrested, charged after hair appointment leads to shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is facing charges after an altercation during a hair appointment in Memphis.

Curleya Givand is charged with three counts of criminal attempt to wit first-degree murder.

According to an affidavit, an altercation happened after a client requested to leave and go to a store while Giavand was styling her hair at Hickory Square Apartments. Givand told the client she had a tight schedule and did not have time for her to leave.

The affidavit says the client later told Givand that she was going outside for a minute to get food that a friend brought her. The client left the apartment. The client returned to the apartment later and requested that Givand finish styling her hair.

Givand and the client got into a physical altercation and afterward, Givand allegedly told her younger sister’s boyfriend to shoot the client and her friends. The client was shot in the hand and one of her friends was shot in the back as she sat in the front passenger seat of a car. A third friend was shot at, but not injured.

