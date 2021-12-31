TSU delays start of spring semester due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - Tennessee State University (TSU) will delay classes for the spring semester due to the omicron variant.

Classes for the spring semester will be delayed one week and begin Monday, January 24, 2022. The university will still open January 3 for staff.

TSU joins other Tennessee colleges in altering schedules due to the virus.

Rhodes College announced that it’s transitioning to virtual classes for January as COVID-19 cases climb. Both Belmont and Vanderbilt universities are also delaying the start of their spring semesters. Most classes at Vanderbilt will be delayed until January 17 and Belmont will resume regular classes January 18.

TSU will continue to monitor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and follow state and local guidance regarding COVID-19.

