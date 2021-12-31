Storms could impact New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will be possible this afternoon and evening, but heavy rain will arrive this evening. Patchy fog will also be possible this morning, especially in Arkansas. Even with clouds and showers, high temperatures will still soar into the lower to mid 70s. Thunderstorms will be possible tonight as a warm front lifts through the area after 10 pm. A few severe storms are possible along the front, but the threat is low at this time. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 6 PM Friday through 6 PM Saturday for rain totals of 1-3″ in west TN and northeast AR.

WEEKEND: The cold front will move through on Saturday with more thunderstorms that could produce severe weather and heavy rain. The main threat will be hail and damaging winds. Temperatures on Saturday afternoon will be around 70 degrees, but Saturday night will be windy with lows in the 20s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and frigid with highs only in the low to mid 30s. A few flurries or passing snow shower will be possible Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: It will be sunny and dry for most of next week. High temperatures will be in the 40s on Monday, but will be back in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. A stray shower will be possible Thursday.

