Rhodes College transitioning to virtual classes for January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rhodes College announced it will begin the spring semester remotely as COVID-19 cases climb.

The college said all classes, labs, and studios will be remote from January 12 to January 28.

Class will begin in person January 31.

Rhodes said the decision follows consultation with its Baptist Memorial Health Care partners as well as local and national medical experts.

