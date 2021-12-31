New Shelby County health order to take effect in new year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When the disco ball on Beale Street rings in the new year, a new health order will go into effect in Shelby County.

Health Order No. 29 contains a few new additions.

Some new requirements and recommendations focus on masks in schools. Schools that are covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) are required to wear masks. This includes Shelby County Schools. For schools not covered by the ADA, masks are highly recommended.

“This is a collective responsibility moment,” said Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) Director Dr. Michelle Taylor. “We are at a critical moment and if we have a health system that collapses just because somebody doesn’t want to put a mask on just to try to slow this thing down, then we’re all in this together.”

The health order also includes a recommendation for masks in businesses, though SCHD no longer has the authority to mandate masks in places of business. A state law passed this fall prevents the health department from taking such actions. However, health officials are asking permission to issue a mandate.

“We have been in touch with the State of Tennessee and will continue to reach out to let them know what is going on down here as it relates to our exploding cases. We will make the request to be able to do that. But at this time, we do not have the authority to do that,” said Taylor.

The new health order also updates the recommended quarantine period to align with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC states that people with COVID-19 should self-isolate for five days instead of the previous 10. The self-isolation period should then be followed by five more days of wearing a mask to minimize the risk of infecting others.

Health Order No. 29 will stay in effect through January 31.

