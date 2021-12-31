Mid-South churches transition to virtual service due to COVID-19 surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South churches are transitioning to virtual service due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

First Unitarian Church of Memphis and First Congregational Church are each making their services for the next two weeks (Jan. 2 and Jan. 9) available online.

Due to the alarming rise of the Omicron variant, in-person services are cancelled for at least the next two weeks (January 2 and January 9, 2022). The services will still be live-streamed on our website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/tGswiHb5Vf — Church of the River (@FirstUUChurch) December 31, 2021

First Unitarian Church or Church of the River services will be available to watch on their Youtube channel and Facebook page.

First Congregational Church livestreams can be found at firstcongo.com/.

Pentecostal Temple Church Of God In Christ is also canceling its New Year’s Eve Watch Night services as concern grows with the surge in cases.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.