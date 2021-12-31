Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mid-South churches transition to virtual service due to COVID-19 surge

(KAIT)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South churches are transitioning to virtual service due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

First Unitarian Church of Memphis and First Congregational Church are each making their services for the next two weeks (Jan. 2 and Jan. 9) available online.

First Unitarian Church or Church of the River services will be available to watch on their Youtube channel and Facebook page.

First Congregational Church livestreams can be found at firstcongo.com/.

Pentecostal Temple Church Of God In Christ is also canceling its New Year’s Eve Watch Night services as concern grows with the surge in cases.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Walgreens shooting victim identified: Juanita Washington
Memphis dance academy administrator identified as woman shot to death at Walgreens
Woman dies after shooting at Walgreens in Memphis
Shelby County Health Department announces effective date for new health order
Woman arrested, charged after hair appointment leads to shooting in Memphis
Woman arrested, charged after hair appointment leads to shooting in Memphis
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Dec. 30
Shelby County sees record-breaking daily case increase of more than 2.2K cases

Latest News

Shelby County COVID-19 cases - Dec. 31
3K new cases: Shelby County reports record-breaking daily increase second day in a row
Shelby County sees record-breaking daily case increase of more than 2.2K cases
Shelby County sees record-breaking daily case increase of more than 2.2K cases
Shelby County sees record-breaking daily case increase of more than 2.2K cases
Shelby County sees record-breaking daily case increase of more than 2.2K cases
COVID-19 testing ramps up in the Mid-South