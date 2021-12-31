Memphis mayor’s office releases results from Operation Hide and Seek crime sweep

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis mayor’s office released results from the Operation Hide and Seek crime sweep Thursday after arresting hundreds of suspects among the city’s most violent outstanding warrants.

Since December 13, police, sheriff’s deputies, and marshals have made 341 arrests, which include the following:

Two second-degree murder suspects

Twenty-five aggravated assault arrests

Six felony vandalism cases

Four child rape suspects

The mayor wants to relax residency rules to put more officers on the streets.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.