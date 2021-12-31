Man dies in New Year’s Eve shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Memphis left a man dead on New Year’s Eve.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Goodhaven Drive and Grovehaven Circle in Whitehaven.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

No suspect information has been given. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

