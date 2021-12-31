Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Germantown schools reinstitute mask requirement with latest COVID-19 surge

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students and staff at Germantown Municipal School District will be required to wear a mask when they return after the Christmas break.

The Germantown Board of Education met Friday to discuss the new COVID-19 surge and the omicron variant. The board released this statement after the meeting:

Students are scheduled to return for the spring semester Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Shelby County has set new records for daily case increases two days in a row with more than 3,000 cases reported Friday. There are currently 13,707 active cases in the county, and more than 2,800 are among children.

The health department issued a new health order set to take effect on New Year’s Day that requires masks in schools covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Walgreens shooting victim identified: Juanita Washington
Memphis dance academy administrator identified as woman shot to death at Walgreens
Woman dies after shooting at Walgreens in Memphis
Shelby County Health Department announces effective date for new health order
Woman arrested, charged after hair appointment leads to shooting in Memphis
Woman arrested, charged after hair appointment leads to shooting in Memphis
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Dec. 30
Shelby County sees record-breaking daily case increase of more than 2.2K cases

Latest News

TSU delays start of spring semester due to COVID-10
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
FILE - James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial...
Crosstown High School delays return to school for COVID-19 testing
Mid-South churches transition to virtual service due to COVID-19 surge