Germantown schools reinstitute mask requirement with latest COVID-19 surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students and staff at Germantown Municipal School District will be required to wear a mask when they return after the Christmas break.

The Germantown Board of Education met Friday to discuss the new COVID-19 surge and the omicron variant. The board released this statement after the meeting:

After careful consideration of current circumstances, including uncertainties regarding the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, lack of finalized school guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health, and GMSD’s desire to maintain in-person instruction and learning, GMSD is returning to a mask requirement during normal school hours on January 3, 2022, subject to review during the Germantown Board of Education’s work session on January 19. GMSD desires to make every effort to keep all members of the GMSD community safe and limit loss of in-person instruction and learning.

Students are scheduled to return for the spring semester Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Shelby County has set new records for daily case increases two days in a row with more than 3,000 cases reported Friday. There are currently 13,707 active cases in the county, and more than 2,800 are among children.

The health department issued a new health order set to take effect on New Year’s Day that requires masks in schools covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

