Former Memphis caregiver arrested, accused of abusing vulnerable adult

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is being accused of abusing a vulnerable adult in his care.

Terence Gray, 64, is charged with one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) began its investigation November 12. During the investigation, it was determined that Gray worked as a caregiver November 9 and assaulted a 69-year-old vulnerable adult at a residence in Ridgemont Avenue in Memphis.

Gray was booked into the Shelby County Jail December 30 and held on a $5,000 bond. Jones is no longer employed as a caregiver.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

