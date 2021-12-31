Final Ride of Tears remembers children killed in Memphis in 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The final Ride of Tears for 2021 took place in Memphis Thursday.

Each ride is an emotional motorcade that passes by the spot where a child has been killed.

“We’re so hurt,” said Ride of Tears Co-founder Dr. Mary Trice. “We hurt, not just for families, we hurt for our city.”

It is a painful procession that canvases the Bluff City.

“We’re going to go into some of the neighborhoods where some of these kids lost their lives,” said Ride of Tears Vice President Kenny Lee. “We want them to know they are not alone, that we stand with them and are praying for them.”

The Ride of Tears traveled to Whitehaven where 15-year-old Phillexus Buchanan and 16-year-old Breunna Woods were gunned down after a basketball game in early December. A motive for the shooting, which injured a third teenager and an infant, is still unknown. The next stop was North Memphis where 17-year-old Braylon Murray was shot and killed at a car wash.

Murray’s grandmother, Sara Carpenter, is a local education activist, now putting her energy into fighting crime.

“I’ve been saying for 20 years,” she said, “that we have to do something about these killings,” said Carpenter.

Then the motorcade was on to Orange Mound where 12-year-old Artemis Rayford was killed Christmas Day. Memphis police say he was struck by gunfire while playing a video game inside his home.

“It’s time for a change,” said Trice. “We’ve got to stand up and do something about this problem.”

Ride of Tears organizes these somber events to show support for parents like Johnnetta Hughes. Her son, Willie F. Lawson II, was shot dead in Frayser at 9:30 a.m. while picking up his girlfriend in November.

“There are no words,” said Hughes. “There are no words. It hurts. I’m sick of the gun violence, and it didn’t just start with my son.”

Memphis police say 30 children were victims of homicide in 2021 with 26 of them getting killed by gunfire.

Sixteen-year-old Emmit Beasley was killed while walking in a funeral procession for a friend. His mother heard the gunshots.

“Never thought my son would get gunned down at another child’s funeral,” said Beasley’s mother, Chasity Graham

Seven-year-old Kelby Shorty was fatally shot while watching fireworks on the Fourth of July.

“The message is simple,” said Lee. “Put them guns down. Enough is absolutely enough.”

They ride to remember and to forget the heartache of losing a child, if only for a moment.

“This is a pain that no one can fix,” Hughes said while holding back tears. “And it has to stop.”

The Memphis Police Department says Memphis set a record last year with 37 child homicides. Twenty-seven of the victims died from gunfire.

The Ride of Tears group believes tougher gun laws, including requiring a permit to carry a gun along with longer prison sentences, would help deter some of the deadly violence.

