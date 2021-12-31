Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Endangered, missing child alert for 2-year-old

Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - State investigators need your help to find a missing toddler out of Bassfield, Mississippi.

His name is Tylan Kentrell Herring, and he’s 2-years-old.

He was last seen Thursday, December 30, around 8:55 p.m. near Barnes Avenue in Jefferson Davis County.

He may be wearing a yellow shirt with black stripes, gray pants with orange tigers on the knees, and red/gray shoes.

If you have any information on where Tylan Kentrell Herring could be, contact Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-8878 or 601-792-5169.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens shooting victim identified: Juanita Washington
Memphis dance academy administrator identified as woman shot to death at Walgreens
Woman dies after shooting at Walgreens in Memphis
Shelby County Health Department announces effective date for new health order
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Dec. 30
Shelby County sees record-breaking daily case increase of more than 2.2K cases
Memphis police officer charged arrested after domestic violence incident
Memphis police officer charged after domestic violence incident

Latest News

Many NYE plans in the Bluff City altered, canceled amid COVID-19 surge
Many NYE plans in the Bluff City altered, canceled amid COVID-19 surge
Shelby County sees record-breaking daily case increase of more than 2.2K cases
Shelby County sees record-breaking daily case increase of more than 2.2K cases
Shelby County sees record-breaking daily case increase of more than 2.2K cases
Shelby County sees record-breaking daily case increase of more than 2.2K cases
Memphis police officer charged after domestic violence incident
Memphis police officer charged after domestic violence incident