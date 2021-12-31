Advertise with Us
Crosstown High School delays return to school for COVID-19 testing

FILE - James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial...
FILE - James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Boston University in Boston. The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crosstown High School is delaying students’ return for schoolwide testing next week.

The school says all students are required to get tested on Monday due to the threat of the highly-transmissible omicron variant and reports of exposures and threats among families in the school community.

All students are asked to sign up for a testing window between 8:00-11:00 a.m. If your child has not participated in school-based testing, you will need to fill out a Poplar Healthcare Form and a Health Information Consent Form online.

Crosstown High will welcome students back to class on Thursday morning.

