Crosstown High School delays return to school for COVID-19 testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crosstown High School is delaying students’ return for schoolwide testing next week.

The school says all students are required to get tested on Monday due to the threat of the highly-transmissible omicron variant and reports of exposures and threats among families in the school community.

All students are asked to sign up for a testing window between 8:00-11:00 a.m. If your child has not participated in school-based testing, you will need to fill out a Poplar Healthcare Form and a Health Information Consent Form online.

Crosstown High will welcome students back to class on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.