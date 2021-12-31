COVID-19 testing ramps up in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city officials say roughly one in every 100 people in the county have an active case of COVID-19, and those are the ones they know about.

The rapid increase of COVID cases is happening across the river as well in Arkansas as they roll out a new plan to ramp up testing.

“Today, sadly we have the highest daily increase in cases since the pandemic started,” said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Hutchinson says there have been nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

As the new highly transmissible omicron variant spreads, there’s a higher demand for rapid at-home antigen tests.

Hutchinson says the state has spent $10 million for 1.5 million COVID home tests to be distributed at local health departments and libraries. The tests have been nearly impossible to find on store shelves.

“Let me emphasize that there is a shortage across the United States,” Hutchinson said. “We’ve been very creative in locating a supplier. I don’t want to estimate exactly when that supply will be here. It’s been committed to be here in a short amount of time.”

Shelby County setting its own single-day new case total since the pandemic began.

There were 2,200 cases reported in 24 hours as people pack public COVID testing sites.

“We face some limitations with testing and the staff at the testing sites have been significantly impacted by COVID as many other workplaces have been,” said Dr. Michelle Taylor, director of the Shelby County Health Department.

Taylor says the county has doubled its testing capacity with plans to add two more testing sites before the end of next week.

Taylor says they are working with the state to expand the number of home rapid tests, however, a specific plan was not revealed.

Wednesday, the White House said a contract should be ready late next week to buy 500 million at-home COVID tests.

Meanwhile, health officials are still making a push for what they call their biggest weapon to fight an aggressive variant, and that’s vaccination.

“If you’re unvaccinated, let this be the day or the week or the new year you change that,” said Taylor.

Health officials say booster shots greatly increase your protection against the variant.

Taylor says currently only about 15 percent of the county has received one.

