3K new cases: Shelby County reports record-breaking daily increase second day in a row

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported another record-breaking daily increase for the second day in a row. Friday’s report is a whopping 3,004 newly confirmed cases.

The highly contagious omicron variant now makes up about 60% of sequenced tests, causing the county to see the most cases it’s ever seen.

Shelby County Health Department says the county is seeing about a 200% increase in cases since last week.

In pediatric cases, the health department says another 584 children have tested positive for the virus.

Countywide, there are 13,700 active cases, 2,810 of which are among children.

Shelby County COVID-19 cases - Dec. 31
Shelby County COVID-19 cases - Dec. 31(SCHD)

The weekly test positivity rate for the week of Christmas also shot up from 8.7% to 25.8%.

And with New Year’s celebrations and gatherings just hours away, health officials are hoping the community will follow COVID-19 precautions to curb the spread.

Shelby County Weekly Test Positivity Rate - Dec. 31
Shelby County Weekly Test Positivity Rate - Dec. 31(SCHD)

Multiple testing sites will be open New Year’s Day if you are looking for a COVID-19 testing location.

