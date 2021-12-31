15-year-old injured after group of juveniles shot at in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot early Friday morning in Cordova.

According to police, a group of seven juveniles was shot at on West Flecther Run Circle around 4:25 a.m. but one teen was actually struck.

The victim is currently in non-critical condition. The other juveniles were released to their parents, according to investigators.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

