Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

1 injured after train, vehicle collide near Poplar Ave.

Train, car crash at Mendenhall and Poplar
Train, car crash at Mendenhall and Poplar(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital after a train and car collided in Memphis early Friday morning.

Memphis police are on the scene of the crash at Mendenhall Road and Poplar Avenue.

Dispatch says Mendenhall, Truse Parkway and White Station are all closed at Poplar as the train is expected to be stopped on the tracks for a while.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Walgreens shooting victim identified: Juanita Washington
Memphis dance academy administrator identified as woman shot to death at Walgreens
Woman dies after shooting at Walgreens in Memphis
Shelby County Health Department announces effective date for new health order
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Dec. 30
Shelby County sees record-breaking daily case increase of more than 2.2K cases
Woman arrested, charged after hair appointment leads to shooting in Memphis
Woman arrested, charged after hair appointment leads to shooting in Memphis

Latest News

Beale Street on New Year's Eve 2018
Beale Street New Year’s Eve party to take over downtown Memphis
‘Ride of Tears’ calls for end to violence
Ride of Tears last ride of 2021 to honor parents of children killed by gun violence
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist