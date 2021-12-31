1 injured after train, vehicle collide near Poplar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital after a train and car collided in Memphis early Friday morning.

Memphis police are on the scene of the crash at Mendenhall Road and Poplar Avenue.

Dispatch says Mendenhall, Truse Parkway and White Station are all closed at Poplar as the train is expected to be stopped on the tracks for a while.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

