1 dead, 1 injured in crash near flyover on New Year’s Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A two-car crash left one person dead and another in the hospital on New Year’s Eve, according to Memphis Police Department.

The department says the crash happened at Sam Cooper and Perkins around 9 a.m. Friday.

The person taken to the hospital is listed in non-critical condition.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Officers are on the scene of a two-car crash at Sam Cooper and Perkins that came in at 9:04 am. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene. One person was xported non-critical to ROH. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 31, 2021

