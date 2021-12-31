Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured in crash near flyover on New Year’s Eve

Fatal two-car crash on Sam Cooper
Fatal two-car crash on Sam Cooper(Viewer photo)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A two-car crash left one person dead and another in the hospital on New Year’s Eve, according to Memphis Police Department.

The department says the crash happened at Sam Cooper and Perkins around 9 a.m. Friday.

The person taken to the hospital is listed in non-critical condition.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Walgreens shooting victim identified: Juanita Washington
Memphis dance academy administrator identified as woman shot to death at Walgreens
Woman dies after shooting at Walgreens in Memphis
Shelby County Health Department announces effective date for new health order
Woman arrested, charged after hair appointment leads to shooting in Memphis
Woman arrested, charged after hair appointment leads to shooting in Memphis
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Dec. 30
Shelby County sees record-breaking daily case increase of more than 2.2K cases

Latest News

FILE - James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial...
Crosstown High School delays return to school for COVID-19 testing
Police Lights (file)
15-year-old injured after group of juveniles shot at in Cordova
Mid-South churches transition to virtual service due to COVID-19 surge
Shelby County COVID-19 cases - Dec. 31
3K new cases: Shelby County reports record-breaking daily increase second day in a row