1 dead, 1 injured in crash near flyover on New Year’s Eve
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A two-car crash left one person dead and another in the hospital on New Year’s Eve, according to Memphis Police Department.
The department says the crash happened at Sam Cooper and Perkins around 9 a.m. Friday.
The person taken to the hospital is listed in non-critical condition.
Police are still investigating the crash.
