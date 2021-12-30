Advertise with Us
WATCH LIVE at 1:30 CT: Gov. Hutchinson and ADH COVID-19 update for Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state officials will update the public Thursday at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19, vaccinations, and deaths.

Watch the media briefing at 1:30 p.m. on KAIT-ABC, Region 8 News app and Facebook and here on kait8.com >>

