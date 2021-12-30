Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

US Navy seizes $4 million worth of heroin in Arabian Sea

In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, U.S. service members from coastal patrol ship USS...
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, U.S. service members from coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) and USS Typhoon (PC 5) approach a stateless dhow vessel carrying illicit drugs while transiting international waters in the Arabian Sea on Monday. United States navy vessels seized 385 kilograms (849 pounds) of heroin in the Arabian Sea worth some $4 million in a major bust by the international maritime operation in the region, officials said Thursday.(Source: U.S. Navy)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — United States navy vessels seized 385 kilograms (849 pounds) of heroin in the Arabian Sea worth some $4 million, in a major bust by the international maritime operation in the region, officials said Thursday.

The USS Tempest and USS Typhoon seized the drugs hidden aboard a stateless fishing vessel plying Mideast waters, the international task force said in a statement. The seizure took place on Monday.

The Navy said the fishing vessel likely came from Iran. All nine crew members identified themselves as Iranian nationals, according to Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesperson for the U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet.

He did not elaborate on who manufactured the drugs or their ultimate destination.

As the task force ramps up regional patrols, it has confiscated illegal drugs worth over $193 million during operations at sea this year — more than the amount of drugs seized in the last four years combined, its statement said.

Heroin is trafficked to the Middle East and even Europe by land from Iran and Afghanistan through well-worn land routes in the Balkans, Southern Caucasus mountains or Saudi Arabia, according to last year’s U.N. Global Synthetic Drugs Assessment. Smugglers from Iran have increasingly taken to sea to bring heroin into South Asia, the report added, with Iranian and Pakistani sailors often arrested near Sri Lanka.

Iran’s porous 1,923 kilometer-long (1195 mile-long) eastern border with Afghanistan, the world’s largest producer of opium, has turned it into a key transit country for the illicit drug trade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County Health Department announces effective date for new health order
Woman dies after shot at Walgreens in Memphis
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch canceled as Mid-South severe weather threat ends
Suspect arrested after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Suspect arrested after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Daphne Crowley said she told her daughter to call the police, while she went after the intruder.
Mom finds naked sex offender inside her Knoxville home, report says

Latest News

As the omicron variant spreads across the Mid-South, hospitalizations are starting to rise in...
Mid-South doctors watching hospitalization numbers amid omicron surge
Dwayne Johnson is shown in 2017 during the dedication of his star on the Hollywood Walk of...
Dwayne Johnson says he’s done with ‘The Fast and the Furious’ movies
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden, Putin to hold call as Ukraine-Russia tension smolders
The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's...
More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down