A strong New Year’s cold front and another round of storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few clouds this evening will give way to increasing clouds and a small chance of a few downpours overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: southwest at 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and lows in the 60s. A few showers will be possible Friday afternoon and evening, becoming more widespread as a warm front moves north across the area from 10 PM to 3 AM. A few severe storms are possible along the front, but the threat is low at this time.

WEEKEND STORMS AND COLD BLAST: The cold front will move through on Saturday with more thunderstorms that could produce severe weather as well as heavy rainfall. Saturday will be windy and temperatures will drastically drop by late day. Saturday night will be windy lows will be in the 20s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and frigid with highs only in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure in place will give us a stretch of dry weather Sunday through next Wednesday. Temperatures will be some 15 degrees below normal on Sunday before returning to near normal on Tuesday and then getting above normal next Wednesday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

