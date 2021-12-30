Mississippi expands testing as state deals with COVID-19 virus surge

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A warning from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) during the latest update.

COVID-19 cases are rising quickly because of the more infectious omicron variant. Hospitals across the state are already short-handed and beds are few.

In order to keep citizens safe during the fifth wave of the virus, the state health department announced it’s expanding testing in multiple counties in the Mid-South, including two locations in DeSoto County.

The message from MSDH on Wednesday is omicron is here and spreading like wildfire. The new variant is now responsible for 67 percent of the Magnolia State’s COVID cases.

“Omicron is significantly more contagious than delta, but fortunately it does appear to cause less severe illness,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

MSDH confirmed 10,000 new positive cases were diagnosed in Mississippi in the last seven days, 3,500 confirmed in the last 24 hours. The state’s positivity rate is now 11 percent.

“Vaccinated people and those with prior infection can still get COVID with omicron variant,” Dobbs said. “So, it’s important for people to be safe.”

Mississippi health leaders are expanding testing days and/or hours in the following counties:

Coahoma

Lafayette

Marshall

Panola

Tunica

In DeSoto County, the health department in Hernando is adding testing slots. Starting Thursday, December 30, a new testing site opens up in Southaven at the Southaven Community Safe Room on the southeast corner of Highway 51N and Dorchester.

Health officials also stress the importance of getting vaccinated, especially children.

“We still have very low rates for our children 5 to 11 years of age for complete vaccination,” said MSDH Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “Only about four percent of children in that age group have been fully vaccinated in the state. We have to do better. We have to get more kids vaccinated, for sure.”

MSDH said COVID deaths are still occurring primarily in the 65-plus age group. Many of the new outbreaks are in nursing homes.

“We’re seeing rapid growth in nursing homes outbreaks,” said Byers. “We’re reporting 140 long-term care outbreaks today. Of those, 100 are nursing homes. A week ago, there were 60 long-term outbreaks with 40 in nursing homes.”

MSDH’s advice is to get vaccinated, mask up and avoid large crowds, especially on New Year’s Eve. The state’s hospitals, they said, are already bursting at the seams.

“Most Mississippi hospitals are still experiencing staff shortages,” said MSDH Senior Deputy Jim Craig. “They have very limited bed capacities. We are also getting reports about the difficulty smaller facilities are having transferring to larger facilities in the state, mainly due to lack of staffing at those larger hospitals.”

MSDH said monoclonal antibodies, an important COVID-19 treatment during the delta wave, are in short supply in the omicron wave, and most don’t work with this particular variant. Sotrovimab does work, but Dobbs said they only have a small supply of it.

They hope to obtain more monoclonal antibodies next week. MSDH also plans to start distributing the new, oral anti-viral treatment – COVID pills - late this week and next week.

“This omicron thing, hopefully, won’t be here that long,” said Dobbs. “We need to do simple stuff right now to keep people from getting sick.”

Mississippi is home to 2.9 million people. MSDH said only 48 percent are fully vaccinated, and just 29 percent of those received a booster.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

