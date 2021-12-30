Mid-South doctors watching hospitalization numbers amid omicron surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the omicron variant spreads across the Mid-South, hospitalizations are starting to rise in all three states.

Doctors are worried that the trend will continue since large segments of the population remain unvaccinated.

Omicron appears to be causing mostly mild infections. But doctors in the Mid-South are cautioning people not to assume that their infection will be mild, especially if they’re unvaccinated.

In the last week, Tennessee has confirmed more than 31,000 new cases. Arkansas has reported more than 14,000 new cases, and Mississippi has reported more than 11,000 new cases.

Shelby County alone has confirmed more than 7,800 cases in the last week.

Dr. Manoj Jain, an infectious disease expert, expects new cases to continue rising rapidly.

“We are in full-blown community transmission. We are seeing an increasing number of cases each and every day,” said Jain.

Officials like Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Michelle Taylor are keeping a close eye on hospitalizations.

“Remember that first you have an uptick in cases. About two weeks after that, will have an uptick in hospitalizations if that is going to occur,” said Taylor.

Numbers from state health departments show hospitalizations are already rising across the Mid-South.

For instance, as of Wednesday, about 1,400 patients in Tennessee were hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since late October, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

In Mississippi, 400 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Another 60 had suspected cases of COVID-19, according to data from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

While hospitalization numbers have ticked up, it’s still far below the peak of delta.

Officials hope it remains that way. They say the unvaccinated are most at-risk.

“The issue for us in Shelby County is that only a little under 50 percent of our total population is vaccinated,” said Taylor.

In fact, each Mid-South state ranks in the bottom 10 for the percentage of citizens fully vaccinated.

About 51 percent of Tennesseans and Arkansans are fully vaccinated. About 48 percent of Mississippians are fully vaccinated.

It’s a concerning sign for doctors with a variant that spreads so quickly.

Officials are also encouraging fully vaccinated people to get their booster shots for added protection.

